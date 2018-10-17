Australia slump to 91-7 after Abbas and Asif strike 

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Fast-rising Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas and spinner Bilal Asif struck twice each to jolt Australia to 91-7 at lunch on the second day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Abbas dismissed Shaun Marsh for three runs and Travis Head for 14 to derail Australia after they resumed at 20-2 in reply to Pakistan's 282 all out at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Asif then removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three as Australia were left in danger of conceding a big first innings lead.

They trail by 191 runs with only two wickets intact.

At the break Marnus Labuschagne was ten not out after a two-hour session was dominated by Pakistan's bowlers.

Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.

He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56-4. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah made it 75-5 with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13.

The first Test in the two-match series ended in a draw in Dubai last week.