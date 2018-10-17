Home Sport Cricket

Australia slump to 91-7 after Abbas and Asif strike 

Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.

Published: 17th October 2018 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan cricketers celebrate during day five of the first Test match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 11, 2018.( Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Fast-rising Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas and spinner Bilal Asif struck twice each to jolt Australia to 91-7 at lunch on the second day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Abbas dismissed Shaun Marsh for three runs and Travis Head for 14 to derail Australia after they resumed at 20-2 in reply to Pakistan's 282 all out at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Asif then removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three as Australia were left in danger of conceding a big first innings lead.

They trail by 191 runs with only two wickets intact.

At the break Marnus Labuschagne was ten not out after a two-hour session was dominated by Pakistan's bowlers.

Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.

He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56-4. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah made it 75-5 with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13.

The first Test in the two-match series ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Abbas Bilal Asif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp