Home Sport Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels Australia tour will be challenging despite absence of Warner and Smith

Australia will not be having the services of Smith and Warner, who are serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering during Australia's previous visit to South Africa.

Published: 17th October 2018 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar expects the tour DOwn Under to be a tough one (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels that the upcoming Australia tour will be challenging even though the hosts will be without their two star players - David Warner and Steve Smith.

The 28-year-old also believes that no overseas tour is easy.

"It (the Australian tour) will be challenging, no tour is easy. But Australia will be challenging because when you play outside your home (country) you need to adapt to certain conditions. It won't be easy for bowlers as there is hardly any movement these days," Bhuvneshwar told a select group of reporters here on Monday.

Australia will not be having the services of Smith and Warner, who are serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering during Australia's previous visit to South Africa.

READ | Over to Australia: Plenty of homework left for Indian think-thank before next series

Asked how the absence of Smith and Warner will affect Australia, Bhuvneshwar said: "I cannot say that we will overcome them.

They don't have the two batsman (Smith and Warner), who have done well over the years. (But) there are other batsmen in their place and it is not that they aren't good."

"Its their home conditions. For us, if the two (Smith and Warner) were there, it is a challenge, now they are not there, it will still be a challenge," the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler said.

"If it would have been easy, we would have always won the series (in the past). It won't be easy. Our preparation in the practise matches there will matter," he said.

Bhuvneshwar is now associated with ASICS and was in the city for its promotion.

India are set to tour Down Under for a four Test match series, which begins with the first Test at Adelaide on December 6.

READ | Team selection: Third opener, second wicketkeeper still grey areas for Australia Test tour

Bhuvneshwar has been rested for the first two ODIs against the West Indies.

The right-arm fast bowler, who has played 92 ODIs and 21 Tests, lauded the rotation policy of the team management.

"The way fast bowlers are managed, the rotation policy is in a way good, as we get a break and others get a chance and the body remains fresh," he said.

He also stressed on the need to have breaks.

"Breaks are needed after you play a long tour. You are mentally tired, like Jasprit (Bumrah) said when you return you are fresh and are rearing to go. Hence breaks are needed, as your body gets tired," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia tour Australia vs India Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ball Tampering Scandal David Warner Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
Gallery
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
facebook twitter whatsapp