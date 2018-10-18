WATCH | Comical run out of Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali who chats with partner thinking ball went for four

By Online Desk

On day three of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi, Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali was dismissed in a bizarre fashion that needs to be seen to be believed. Ali hit Australian pacer Peter Siddle towards the third-man boundary. The batsmen thought it crossed the boundary and he started chatting with his partner Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch.

However, the ball stopped inside the rope and Mitchell Starc picked it a yard from the boundary and threw it back to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who ran Azhar out, leaving the Pakistani duo -- who have a combined experience of 130 Tests and over 9,000 runs -- looking stunned and sheepish.

Azhar fell for a well played 64, inclusive of four boundaries.

The comical run out left twitterati laughing as several described it as one of the most unbelievable run-outs in the history of cricket.