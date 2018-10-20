Devesh knock propels Sarangapani CA in U-14 cricket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on S Devesh’s 74, Padma Sarangapani CA defeated AVM CA by 62 runs in the Velammal Cricket School Believe Yourself U-14 inter-academy tournament.

Brief scores: Padma Sarangapani CA 190/0 in 25 ovs (S Devesh 74, S Ahmed Bacha 68) bt AVM CA 128/4 in 25 ovs (Seshadri 59, Nishanth 29). MoM: S Devesh. Evergreen CA 151/5 in 25 ovs (S Ameer 40) lost to Maruthi CA 153/4 in 20.5 ovs (Hrithik 34, Madhav 28). MoM: Hrithik.

Ramya stars in TN win

KN Ramyashri’s 3 for 3 helped Tamil Nadu thrash Meghalaya by nine wickets in the BCCI Group A women’s U-19 T20 league being played at Guntur.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 25 in 11.5 ovs (KN Ramyashri 3/3) lost to Tamil Nadu 26/1 in 5.3 ovs.

New pavilion at VB Nest

The pavilion at the VB Nest grounds owned by former India opener VB Chandrasekhar was inaugurated by HR Srinivasan, managing director of TAKE Solutions, on Friday.

The spacious pavilion with modern amenities was named TAKE Pavilion and will be available for players when TNCA league matches begin. Teams owned by TAKE Solutions will also practise at the VB Nest grounds at Pudupakkam on the outskirts of the city.

“We’re delighted to be launching the TAKE Pavilion at VB Nest. We are looking forward to young cricketers using this facility and then go on to wear India colours, which is the most important thing. It is good to dream big. Best wishes to the teams,” said VB at the event.

Cricket scholarship

Cricket Drome will offer scholarship programme and training for aspiring boys and girls in the age group of 12 to 19 years. Training for umpires, coaches, curators will also be held. For details contact 9884519608.

Chettinad swimmers excel

Chettinad Vidyasahram won the overall championship in the boys segment of the annual CBSE, South Zone 1 swimming meet held at Pooja International Techno School, Andhra. This is the eighth consecutive title for Chettinad. Boys across various age groups won individual medals and the relay team too did well.

The competition saw about 700 participants from six states. Correspondent Meena Muthiah and principal Amudha Lakshmi lauded the students for their good show and also complimented coaches CP Shanmuganathan and Ramamoorthi for getting the best out of the boys.