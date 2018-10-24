Home Sport Cricket

Vizag ODI tied after Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10,000 runs

Virat Kohli is also the fastest in terms of time taken to score the runs as he reached the milestone in 10 years and 67 days.

Published: 24th October 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:35 PM

Kohli is fifth Indian to reach the milestone and join an elite club dominated by Asian players. (Photo | EPS)

The second ODI between India and West Indies ended in a tie at Visakhapatnam Wednesday. The Indian team leads the five-match series 1-0.

Windies came close to their highest successful run-chase after Shimron Hetmyer's sensational hitting and Shai Hope's near run-a-ball century. They managed to salvage a tie after a last-ball boundary by Hope. 

Virat Kohli is now the fastest man in the history of ODI cricket to reach 10,000 runs. The Indian skipper reached the landmark on his way to his 37th ODI ton (a 129-ball 157 not out studded with 13 fours and four sixes) in the Vizag ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday. He has reached the 10000-run mark in 205 innings, which is 54 fewer than 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar who held the record earlier. 

Sachin completed 10,000 runs by playing a drive to long-off off Shane Warne's bowling in the 18th over of Indian innings at Indore on 31 March 2001. The maestro took 259 innings to become the first batsman to reach the 10,000 run mark, after making his debut in 1989 against arch-rival Pakistan. 

Kohli is fifth Indian to reach the milestone and join an elite club dominated by Asian players. He joins Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly among Indians to score 10,000 career runs in ODIs. Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Brian Lara are the only players from non-Asian sides. 

The Indian skipper is also the fastest in terms of time taken to score the runs as he reached the milestone in 10 years and 67 days. Sachin Tendulkar had taken 11 years and 103 days while Rahul Dravid was fastest before Kohli reaching the mark in 10 years and 317 days. 

