Home Sport Cricket

Match-fixing: ICC suspends Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa 

Just days before the Lankans take the field against England in a Test series, Zoysa has been charged with articles which relate to match-fixing and encouraging players to influence results.

Published: 31st October 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sri Lanka's bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was Wednesday suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and charged with match-fixing, compounding the crisis that has gripped the game in the island nation.

Just days before the Lankans take the field against England in a Test series, Zoysa has been charged with articles which relate to match-fixing and encouraging players to influence results.

"Mr Zoysa has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. He has 14 days from 1 November 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage," said an ICC release without getting into the specifics of what Zoysa could have done to invite the charge.

The ICC is currently conducting a full-scale investigation into the alleged corrupt activities in Sri Lankan cricket.

It recently charged World Cup-winning batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya with non-cooperation in the probe.

Former left-arm seamer Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka, was appointed Sri Lanka's bowling coach in September 2015.

According to the ICC statement, Zoysa has been charged with breach of article 2.1.1, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4.

Article 2.1.1 relates to being party to an effort to "fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match".

While, Article 2.1.4 deals with any act of "directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Aricle 2.1.1", Article 2.4.4 relates to failure to disclose details of any corrupt approaches.

Sri Lanka, which lost the rain-hit ODI series against England 1-3 and also the lone Twenty20, are scheduled to begin the three-Test series at Galle on November 6.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earlier suspended Galle groundsman Tharanga Indika and professional cricketer Tharindu Mendis, who allegedly spoke about fixing the pitch to ensure a result in under four days in a sting operation by a TV channel.

SLC also suspended provincial coach Jeevantha Kulathunga in the same case.

The channel has, however, not shared the raw footage of its documentary with the ICC despite repeated requests.

In 2016, Galle curator Jayananda Warnaweera was suspended for failing to cooperate with the ICC's anti-corruption probe.

The 55-year-old Warnaweera played 10 Tests for Sri Lanka between 1986 and 1994.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nuwan Zoysa  Match-fixing Sri Lanka bowling coach ICC Sri Lanka cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp