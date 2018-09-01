Asia Cup provides opportunity for Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey.

The Indian selectors met here to choose the Cup squad and rested captain Virat Kohli while naming Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the 50-over tournament to be held in the UAE later this month.

"No one is going to replace Kohli. But, it is an unbelievable opportunity for Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and these boys, and don't forget MS Dhoni. I am looking forward to him having a huge series," Jones, an expert with Star Sports, was quoted as saying in a media release.

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One Day Internationals, also believes that India have a well-balanced bowling attack.

"It's a great team led by Rohit Sharma. They got their bowlers right who can reverse swing at the death, 25-30 overs will be bowled by the spinners. They got (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav) and Axar Patel bowling beautifully. Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah to bowl the death (overs)," he added.

India begin their campaign against a qualifying side on September 18 and the very next day clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in a league clash.