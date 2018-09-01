Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup provides opportunity for Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One Day Internationals, also believes that India have a well-balanced bowling attack.

Published: 01st September 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones (Photo | File/AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones said Saturday that upcoming Asia Cup is an "unbelievable" opportunity for players like Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey.

The Indian selectors met here to choose the Cup squad and rested captain Virat Kohli while naming Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the 50-over tournament to be held in the UAE later this month.

"No one is going to replace Kohli. But, it is an unbelievable opportunity for Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and these boys, and don't forget MS Dhoni. I am looking forward to him having a huge series," Jones, an expert with Star Sports, was quoted as saying in a media release.

Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One Day Internationals, also believes that India have a well-balanced bowling attack.

"It's a great team led by Rohit Sharma. They got their bowlers right who can reverse swing at the death, 25-30 overs will be bowled by the spinners. They got (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav) and Axar Patel bowling beautifully. Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah to bowl the death (overs)," he added.

India begin their campaign against a qualifying side on September 18 and the very next day clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in a league clash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dean Jones Ambati Rayudu Manish Pandey Asia Cup Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to