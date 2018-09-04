Home Sport Cricket

Bawne misses century, rescues India A vs Australia A

India’s supply line of batsmen has been good, at least for conditions in the sub-continent.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ankit Bawne helped India A take a slender lead against Australia A | Shriram BN

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s supply line of batsmen has been good, at least for conditions in the sub-continent. While Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav made a mark at the international level, waiting for his chance is Maharashtra’s Ankit Bawne.

Bawne failed to utilise his chances with the India A team in England, scoring a total of 44 runs in two innings against West Indies A. However, he turned the tide and played two good innings against South Africa A in the last game, scoring 80 along with an unbeaten 64.

On Monday, the middle-order batsman came to India A’s rescue against Australia A in the four-day match. On a difficult Chinnaswamy Day 2 track, Bawne made an unbeaten 91 when the team was constantly losing wickets from the other end. His batting took India A to 274 and got them a slender 31-run lead, which looked difficult at one point.

Mayank Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth put on 62 for the opening stand. Their departure triggered a collapse. India A were 127/5 before lunch. Bawne showed maturity in holding his ground and stitched a 51-run partnership with Krishnappa Gowtham (31) for the sixth wicket. His work was not done yet. After Gowtham’s departure, Bawne and Kuldeep Yadav added 47 for the seventh wicket.

“What we needed was a good partnership and we knew Gowtham could bat. That was my target and we sort of succeeded. Once he was out, I had to take more of the strike and stop the collapse,” Bawne said.
After missing out on a hundred against South Africa A in the last game, he couldn’t get to one here either. But Bawne is satisfied that he helped the team.

“In the last game, I got out going for big hits which were not needed at that time. I didn’t do that here. I’m satisfied the way I batted and helped my team. I didn’t make many mistakes and played to my strengths,” said the player, who now has three half-centuries in as many innings.

At the end of the second day’s play here, Australia A were 42/1 with Travis Head (13) and Usman Khawaja (16) at the crease. Michael Neser was Australia A’s best bowler with four wickets for 72 runs.
krishnendu@newindainexpress.com

Brief scores: Australia A 243 & 42/1 vs India A 274 (Ankit Bawne 91 n.o, Mayank Agarwal 47, Michael Neser 4/72, Jon Holland 3/89).

Red vs Blue in Duleep Trophy final today

DINDIGUL: Abhinav Mukund-led India Red takes on India Blue, led by Faiz Fazal, in the final of the Duleep Trophy at the NPR College ground beginning Tuesday. A number of players have performed for India Red, the defending champions, with J&K off-spinner Parvez Rasool, Jharkand tweaker Shahbaz Nadeem and Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani chief among them. Mukund hasn’t had a great run so far and would be looking to put his hand up with Indian openers struggling in the ongoing series in England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ankit Bawne

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India