We have to be aggressive like other teams: Smriti Mandhana

CHENNAI: If there are two things that Smriti Mandhana is remembered for, they would be her century in the 2017 World Cup against the West Indies and a maiden Kia Super League (KSL) stint in England — where she hit 421 runs to be the top-scorer.

Being someone who has also spent a short period of time in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia back in 2016, there is one aspect that she feels India need to improve when it comes to T20. “Aggression,” she says. “We lack aggression.”

With the T20 World Cup coming up in November, Smriti believes it is time the team started developing this. India do not enjoy a great record in the tournament. They have won nine and lost 12 matches, with a win percentage of 42. The team has never reached the semifinals. “I think we are not as aggressive as other teams. We should be on top of our game. In T20, if you lose the plot, you can’t come back. In a shorter format, you don’t have much time to think. You should be at your best and be aggressive all the time. I think it comes with mindset,” the 22-year-old left-hander told Express on the sidelines of the Indian women’s team’s training camp being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It is this mindset that she attributes to her success in England. Apart from topping the batting chart, she was also named player of the tournament. She broke a few records too, like hitting the fastest fifty in 18 balls and scoring most runs in a single edition of women’s T20 leagues. While many talk about difficulties in finding rhythm in unfamiliar conditions, the opener’s take on this is simple. To me, it was just reacting to the ball. People talk about playing in foreign conditions. But for us, it’s just batting. If you are in good touch, it’s a matter of five-six balls to get acclimatised to conditions.”

While the England stint has helped her “be in good touch” ahead of the World Cup, it has also changed her perspective about England players and understanding of their approach towards the game.

“I had played against England in the past but never with them. This month-long stint has helped me understand their mindset. There was this incident which really changed my perspective on (Anya) Shrubsole. Having played against her, I found her to be grumpy. She will make faces or stare when you hit her for runs. But when I met her personally, she turned out to be a sweet person. I told her to smile and not get upset if she gives away runs. After that talk, whenever she gets hit, she looks at me in mid-off and tries to smile. We started sharing about each other’s game from there on.”

By playing in England and Australia, Smriti has learnt the importance of fitness. With some average and below-par performances this year, she says there is room for Indian players to improve their fitness.”I think the whole team is trying to improve fitness since the World Cup got over. Australia, England, New Zealand are way ahead in fitness. Skill-wise we are good. But in a match situation fitness helps more than skill. We are having more gym sessions, running before or after matches of late. In six months, I am sure everyone will be fitter by 20-30%.”

