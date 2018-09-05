Home Sport Cricket

Southampton FC gifts a customised jersey to Virat Kohli

By Online Desk

Premier League club Southampton FC gifted Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli a customised football jersey of their team.Southampton's official twitter account had shared the picture of Virat Kohli receiving the jersey from their striker Danny Ings."It was great to welcome @imVkohli and @BCCI to Southampton last week! #saintsfc", Southampton FC had captioned the image.

The Indian captain, who has scored 544 runs in his eight innings this series, is 11th in the list of best ever in terms of rating points, just one adrift of a group of four - Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara.

India have never chased a target of 200 plus outside the sub-continent in the past three decades and the script didn't change this time round.

The bowling attack of Jimmy Anderson-Stuart Broad along with off-spinner in Moeen Ali (5/63 and 4/71) tormented the Indians just like they did during the 2014 series.

Kohli retained his number one spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batsmen rankings with a career-high 937 rating points, despite the defeat in the fourth Test. Kohli's 46 and 58 in the two innings in Southampton Test helped him retain the top spot. 

