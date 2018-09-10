Bharat's ton puts India A in commanding position over Australia A

By PTI

BENGALURU: Srikar Bharat hit a splendid ton and his century stand with Kuldeep Yadav put India A in command over Australia A in the second unofficial Test at Alur on Monday.

Bharat struck a brilliant 106 off 186 balls with 12 boundaries and a six and together with Kuldeep (52) shared crucial 113 runs for the eighth wicket to take India A to 505 all out in their first innings in reply to Australia A's 346.

At stumps on day three, Australia were 38 for two in their second innings, still trailing India A by 121 runs.

Earlier resuming the day at 223 for three, India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer (42) first, cleaned up by Mitchell Marsh.

Then Bharat walked into the middle and built a 41-run partnership for fifth wicket with Shubman Gill (50), who was bowled by Chris Tremain before lunch.

In the second session, India A lost two more wickets -- Krishnappa Gowtham (20) and Deepak Chahar (6) with the scoreboard reading 370 for seven.

But then Bharat and Kuldeep managed to hold the fort and stitched a fine stand to help India A post a mammoth total.

Ashton Agar (3/87) and Tremain (3/41) picked up three wickets apiece for Australia A.

Australia A began their second innings on a disastrous note, losing Kurtis Patterson and Matt Renshaw early.

Patterson (4) was picked by Gowtham while Renshaw (19) fell to Shahbaz Nadeem.