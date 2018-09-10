Injured Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of Asia Cup

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup owing to a finger injury.

The 28-year-old had sustained the injury during a match in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka Cricket T20 League 2018.

According to the official statement of the Sri Lanka Cricket, Chandimal will be replaced by wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella in the 16-member squad, announced ahead of the Asia Cup.

The statement further read that the right-hand batsman would need more time to recover from the finger injury.

Sri Lanka are slated to play their opening match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan on September 17.

Following is the full Sri Lankan squad for the Asia Cup:

Sri Lanka- Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga. (ANI)