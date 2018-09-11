Home Sport Cricket

Alastair Cook joins select list of batters scoring hundreds in debut and farewell Tests

The Essex left-handed opener, who is retiring from international cricket after his match, was the first batsman since Mohammad Azharuddin in 2000 to score hundreds in both their first and last Tests.

Published: 11th September 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

England's Alastair Cook, in his last ever batting innings before retiring from Test cricket, walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of India's Hanuma Vihari for 147 runs during the fifth Test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDRES: Alastair Cook became just the fifth player and first Englishman to score a hundred in both their first and last Tests when he made 147 against India at the Oval on Monday.

The 33-year-old opener, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, reached his hundred in unusual fashion when an overthrow from Jasprit Bumrah that went to the boundary gave him a five after he had already completed a single on the fourth day of the fifth Test.

Together with Joe Root, his successor as England captain, Cook shared a third-wicket stand of 259.

But a ball after Root was dismissed for 125, Cook was caught behind off part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari to leave England strongly placed at 321 for four in their second innings -- a lead of 361.

Cook batted for nearly six-and-a-half hours, facing 286 balls and hitting 14 fours.

The Essex left-handed opener, who is retiring from international cricket after his match, was the first batsman since India's Mohammad Azharuddin in 2000 to score hundreds in both their first and last Test matches.

Below AFP Sport lists all the batsmen to have achieved the feat.

Hundreds in first and last Tests:

Reggie Duff (Australia):

Test debut: Australia v England, Melbourne   1902:      32 and 104

Last Test:  England v Australia, The Oval    1905:     146 and DNB

Bill Ponsford (Australia):

Test debut: Australia v England, Sydney      1924:     110 and  27

Last Test:  England v Australia, The Oval    1934:     266 and  22

Greg Chappell (Australia):

Test debut: Australia v England, Perth       1970:     108 and DNB

Last Test:  Australia v Pakistan, Sydney     1984:     182 and DNB

Mohammad Azharuddin (India):

Test debut: India v England, Calcutta        1984/85:  110 and DNB

Last Test:  India v South Africa,  Bangalore 2000:      9 and 102

Alastair Cook (England):

Test debut: India v England, Nagpur          2006:      60 and 104 no 

Last Test:  England v India, The Oval        2018:      71 and 147

Notes:

DNB = Did not bat

