Jagadeesan set to bat higher for TN

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: S Sharath, chairman of Tamil Nadu’s selection committee, is confident that the state will do well in the upcoming Vijay Hazare tournament, which will happen from September 19 to October 11. His confidence stems from the fact that quite a few players have shown good form in VAP Memorial Trophy and Duleep Trophy. He also believes that Tamil Nadu’s pace attack — a concern last season, which was further exacerbated due to untimely injuries — will be up to the mark this season. “(Thangarasu) Natarajan (back in the team after an injury) is bowling well.

He and (Krishnamoorthy) Vignesh will make a good left-right combination. Sharun Kumar is young and also bowls at a good pace. They can handle the new ball well, and can also be useful during the death overs.” Sharath revealed that N Jagadeesan will bat higher in the order. “We have an exciting line-up with good depth. They are all so good that there could be a problem of choice. The coach and the captain will take the final call on how many batsmen the final XI will feature.

“Since Dinesh Karthik (part of India’s Asia Cup contingent) is not here, and considering Jagadeesan’s form (he had a stellar run with Dindigul Dragons in Tamil Nadu Premier League, and also was among the runs for Vijay CC in VAP Trophy), we have decided that he will bat at a higher position in the order.” The former Tamil Nadu batsman believes that since all the venues in Chennai will provide purchase for slower bowlers, Tamil Nadu’s spinners will have a big role to play.

“They will have a major role to play, especially during the middle overs; a very important aspect that most teams tend to neglect. Rahil Shah and R Sai Kishore have different styles, and have gained in experience. “Varun (Chakaravarthy) is a new addition, and he has an action that batsmen will find difficult to pick. He has done well in recent times, and he deserves his place in the squad.”

Chakaravarthy was selected on the basis of his good run in this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he ended as one of the most economical bowlers. He carried that form to VAP Trophy for Vijay CC, who retained the title. “With R Ashwin and Washington Sundar not available due to injuries, Varun has an excellent opportunity to prove his worth,’’ remarked Sharath. ashok.v@newindianexpress.com