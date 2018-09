By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manipal Hospitals has signed former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador.

This association with Dravid comes at a time when the group is set to launch its first hospital in the capital this month, Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

Dravid will represent the brand in all national campaigns in a three-year engagement, the statement added.

Manipal Hospitals operates and manages over 5,200 beds across hospitals.