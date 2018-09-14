Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association registers new constitution with Charity Commissioner

After registration of the BCCI constitution, the state associations were asked to register their new constitutions in a month's time.

​MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has registered its new constitution which incorporates Lodha Committee reforms, a senior official said Friday.

The term of the Committee of Administrators (COA) of the MCA ends Saturday.

"The new constitution has been registered with the Registrar of Societies, Maharashtra, and also with the Charity Commissioner on Wednesday," the official said.

On September 3, the COA -- comprising retired judges Hemant Gokhale and V M Kanade -- had given three days' time to MCA members to give suggestions regarding the new constitution after holding a meeting with the managing committee members.

After the Supreme Court directive, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had registered its new constitution under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

"A copy of the new MCA constitution along with list of deviations and compliance certificate has been forwarded to BCCI," another senior official said, adding that it has also been uploaded on the MCA website.

The Bombay High Court had appointed administrators on the MCA in response to a petition by Nadeem Memon, a member of a sports club affiliated to the MCA.

The petition had sought that the MCA's managing committee be dissolved for non-implementation of Justice R M Lodha committee's report.

 

