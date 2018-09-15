Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: We are not here just to play but to perform, says Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in their opening encounter at the Asia Cup on September 17 followed by a clash with Bangladesh on September 20.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Asghar Afghan

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan (File | AP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has made it clear that his team is not here just to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, but are looking to put up a solid performance in the tournament.

The 30-year-old, whose team will take on Sri Lanka in their opening clash of the tournament, further stated that they are hopeful of doing well against the island nation.

Speaking to ANI, Afghan said, "We are not here just to play but to perform. Our players have got enough experience playing big international matches. They have performed well in leading cricket leagues so we are hopeful of doing well in this tournament as well."

"Sri Lanka is an experienced side. We have had some good matches against them, be it in World Cup, T20 format or one-day matches. We are confident that we can perform well against them," he added.

Reflecting on the much anticipated India-Pakistan clash, the right-hand batsman said that the match is going to be the best match of the tournament as the cricketing tussle between these two nations is of another level.

"India-Pakistan clash will be the best match of the tournament as whenever these two nations go against each other, people from around the world show interest, Moreover, the cricketing tussle between India and Pakistan is of another level. Both the teams have got good combination as well. While India are coming after competing in tough England conditions, Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistani side is also doing very well," he added.

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in their opening encounter at the Asia Cup on September 17 followed by a clash with Bangladesh on September 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia Cup cricket Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asghar Afghan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi