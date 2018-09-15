Asia Cup: We are not here just to play but to perform, says Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has made it clear that his team is not here just to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, but are looking to put up a solid performance in the tournament.

The 30-year-old, whose team will take on Sri Lanka in their opening clash of the tournament, further stated that they are hopeful of doing well against the island nation.

Speaking to ANI, Afghan said, "We are not here just to play but to perform. Our players have got enough experience playing big international matches. They have performed well in leading cricket leagues so we are hopeful of doing well in this tournament as well."

"Sri Lanka is an experienced side. We have had some good matches against them, be it in World Cup, T20 format or one-day matches. We are confident that we can perform well against them," he added.

Reflecting on the much anticipated India-Pakistan clash, the right-hand batsman said that the match is going to be the best match of the tournament as the cricketing tussle between these two nations is of another level.

"India-Pakistan clash will be the best match of the tournament as whenever these two nations go against each other, people from around the world show interest, Moreover, the cricketing tussle between India and Pakistan is of another level. Both the teams have got good combination as well. While India are coming after competing in tough England conditions, Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistani side is also doing very well," he added.

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in their opening encounter at the Asia Cup on September 17 followed by a clash with Bangladesh on September 20.