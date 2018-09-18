Ahead of Australia series, pacer Varun Aaron sets sights on comeback

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jharkhand’s pace machine Varun Aaron, whose career has been plagued by injuries, is fit now and keen to make up for lost time.

With Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on Wednesday, he is keen to utilise opportunities in domestic cricket to make a comeback to the national side. India’s tour of Australia for four Tests this December is what he has set his sights on.

Though India have a good pool of fast bowlers in Tests, Ishant Sharma said recently that whoever is fit and does well will get a chance and that none can take their place for granted. Does this give him hopes of a comeback?

“Certainly. The reason I am playing cricket is to represent India and win games. The Australia series is coming up. We also have a West Indies series before that. The team has not won an overseas tour (in South Africa, England, Australia) in the last 3-4 years. With stuff like that (Australia series) coming up, I am looking to make a comeback into the team and make a mark,” the 28-year-old told Express.

“My strength is bowling quick and moving the ball both ways. Reverse swing is easier for guys who bowl faster. The dynamics of reverse swing happen later when you bowl at a higher pace. It is easier for me than the guys who generally bowl slower.”

In order to improve his game and get more exposure, he played for Leicestershire in May this year. He also featured in the VAP Memorial Trophy in Chennai in order to prepare for the Vijay Hazare one-dayers.

“Preparations have been good. The VAP tournament helped me get used to the conditions. Our team arrived early to practice at the MRF Pace Foundation. Getting to play a few matches before Vijay Hazare would certainly come in handy,’’ said Aaron, who plays for Globe Trotters in the TNCA league.

The lanky fast bowler says injuries are a thing of the past and he is raring to go. “I have no problems at the moment. I had a few great months in England. Unfortunately, I had a stress injury on my foot. Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. No one has control over it.

“What you try to do is make most of the opportunities you get. I am happy with the way I am bowling and I’m looking forward to the Vijay Hazare tournament,’’ the 28-year-old said.

He believes Jharkhand have good players who can do well in the 50-over format.

“We have a talented bunch with the likes of Saurabh Tiwari, Ishan Kishan, Virat Singh and Shahbaz Nadeem. Plus, I know the conditions here well and I will share my experience with them. We hope to have a good start and then carry from there.”

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com