Home Sport Cricket

England cricketers Ben Stokes, Alex Hales charged with bringing cricket into disrepute

Stokes denied a charge of affray and was cleared following a seven-day trial last month.

Published: 18th September 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

England cricketer Ben Stokes (L) (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a late-night street brawl last year.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) was tasked with leading an internal investigation into the incident outside a nightclub in Bristol, southwest England, which took place in September 2017.

Each player has been charged with two counts of breaching ECB directive 3.3, which states: "No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

Stokes denied a charge of affray and was cleared following a seven-day trial last month.

His teammate, Hales, was with Stokes during the altercation but was not charged.

All-rounder Stokes, whose co-defendant Ryan Ali was also found not guilty, had been charged following the fight hours after England played the West Indies in a one-day international in Bristol.

Stokes, 27, missed the second Test against India last month because of his trial but was recalled for the third match of the series following his acquittal.

Alex Hales of England (File | AP)

The incident outside the nightclub saw England eventually decide against playing him in the 2017/18 Ashes, which they lost 4-0 after he had been removed from the position of Test vice-captain.

Stokes returned to international duty during the post-Ashes tour of New Zealand.

Big-hitting batsman Hales, 29, last played for England in the third Twenty20 match against India in early July.

The disciplinary panel hearing will be held in London on December 5 and December 7.

The CDC has a wide range of penalties open to it including issuing a caution, reprimand, a fine or suspension.

The hearing, which will be held in private and chaired by former first-class cricketer Tim O'Gorman, will take place between England's two winter tours.

England will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match in Sri Lanka in October and November. They are also scheduled to play three Tests, five ODIs and three T20 matches in the West Indies from January until March.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Stokes came to England in 2003 after his father Ged was appointed coach of the Workington rugby league side.

Stokes has played 46 Tests since making his debut against Australia in 2013. He has also played 70 ODIs and made 22 T20 appearances.

Hales, now a limited-overs specialist, has played 65 ODIs and 56 T20 matches.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ben Stokes Alex Hales England and Wales Cricket Board street brawl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju