Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's brother backs India to win Asia Cup

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Mehboob Hasan, kin of Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed, strongly desires that India win Asia Cup, besides Wednesday's match to be played against Pakistan.

Sarfraz has laid claims that his team would emerge victorious in the ongoing Asia Cup.

After securing a landslide win against Hong Kong, Sarfaraz is confident to defeat India which is a strong contender in the Asia Cup.

Mehboob Hasan who resides in Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh works at an agricultural college.

Speaking to UNI, Hasan said, "I pray that he plays well in the Asia Cup. However, I wish that India should win the Asia Cup."