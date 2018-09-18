Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's brother backs India to win Asia Cup

Sarfraz has laid claims that his team would emerge victorious in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Captains of India Rohit Sharma and Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the Asia Cup in Dubai (File | AP)

Captains of India Rohit Sharma and Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed pose with the Asia Cup in Dubai (File | AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Mehboob Hasan, kin of Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed, strongly desires that India win Asia Cup, besides Wednesday's match to be played against Pakistan.

Sarfraz has laid claims that his team would emerge victorious in the ongoing Asia Cup.

After securing a landslide win against Hong Kong, Sarfaraz is confident to defeat India which is a strong contender in the Asia Cup.

Mehboob Hasan who resides in Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh works at an agricultural college.

Speaking to UNI, Hasan said, "I pray that he plays well in the Asia Cup. However, I wish that India should win the Asia Cup."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed 's brother Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan cricket team Mehboob Hasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju