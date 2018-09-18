Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to watch India-Pakistan Asia cup match: Media reports

The arch rivals are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to watch his country's Asia Cup group league encounter against India Wednesday, according to media reports here.

Imran, a legendary former Pakistan cricket captain, is also the patron-in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said," GEO TV reported The Pakistan PM left for his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Incidentally, Imran was the captain of Pakistan for the better part of the Indo-Pak duels in Sharjah from the mid 80's to early 90s.

