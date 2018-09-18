Home Sport Cricket

Zaheer Khan says experienced MS Dhoni should bat at No 4 with ICC World Cup in mind

The former speedster said Dhoni's experience will help to control the situation if the Indian openers fail to give the team a good start.

MS Dhoni plays a shot against Sri Lanka in the first T20I | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: On the eve of India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup, former pacer Zaheer Khan has said veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni should bat at the crucial No.4 position given his vast experience.

The former left-arm speedster also felt that the hundred struck by KL Rahul in the last and the fifth Test against England last week will bolster his confidence in the continental showpiece being held in the UAE.

"At No.4, I do feel someone like MS Dhoni needs to give a go ahead because keeping the World Cup in mind, it's a very crucial position to soak in pressure and play according to the situation," Zaheer, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, said in a statement Tuesday.

Zaheer Khan

"So far, the Indian team has been winning matches when they have had a great start, but in situations where they do not have a good start, experience is required to control the situation," noted the 39-year-old, a veteran of 92 Tests and 200 one day internationals.

India, who started their Asia Cup campaign against minnows Hong Kong Tuesday, will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Wednesday.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup after a gruelling England tour and Rohit Sharma is leading the team.

"Rahul will get some confidence from his last test match innings.The brilliant 150 (149) which he scored should give him enough self-assurance.

"He should be the one batting at No.3 as Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) have been extremely consistent batting at one and two and Rahul will be filling in the gap with regards to Kohli," noted Zaheer.

 

Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Zaheer Khan MS Dhoni Asia Cup 2018 World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

