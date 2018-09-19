Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes, Alex Hales picked for England ODI series against Sri Lanka

Stokes, 27, was last month cleared of affray following a seven-day trial related to the incident. Hales, 29, was with his England teammate during the altercation but was not charged.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were named in England's one-day squad to tour Sri Lanka on Wednesday despite being charged with bringing cricket into disrepute.

The pair face a disciplinary panel hearing in London in December following a brawl outside a nightclub in the southwestern city of Bristol in September 2017.

Stokes, 27, was last month cleared of affray following a seven-day trial related to the incident. Hales, 29, was with his England teammate during the altercation but was not charged.

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone, 24, has been called into the 16-man squad for the first time as a replacement for Yorkshire's Liam Plunkett.

Plunkett, who is getting married, will be available again for the last two ODIs of the five-match series.

Stone, who has struggled with injury problems in recent years, has impressed selectors with his consistent performances this season.

The first ODI takes place in Dambulla on October 10.

England squad

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ben Stokes Alex Hales England Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju