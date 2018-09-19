Home Sport Cricket

Jammu and Kashmir likely to host Ranji Trophy ties after five years

Five years after domestic cricket was moved out of Jammu & Kashmir, the state association is in talks with the BCCI to host at least two matches when the Ranji Trophy starts in November. 

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

Though nothing is finalised yet, talks seem to be in advanced stages with Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) hopeful of hosting the matches either at Srinagar or at Jammu.

The BCCI during the start of the 2014/15 season moved the domestic fixtures out of the state in the wake of the floods that rendered the grounds unplayable.

With the state association also caught in corruption allegations and an interim board running the day-to-day activities, the renovation of the ground took time.

Last season, the JKCA was hopeful of bringing cricket back in the region, but with the conditions at GGM Science College Ground in Jammu not match-ready, general secretary Iqbal Shah wrote to the BCCI requesting all the matches to be shifted.

Having conducted a few tournaments, including a state-level event, the JKCA now believes the ground in Jammu, as well as Sher-e-Kashmir in Srinagar, are ready.

“In an ideal scenario, we were planning to host our full quota of home matches, which will be four or five. But because Ranji Trophy is starting in November, the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium can’t be used after first week of the month as they usually shut the venue because of snowfall. That leaves us with a ground in Jammu. If we play our first match in Srinagar, then we can at least have two matches at home,” a JKCA official said.

The BCCI is likely to send its team of officials to take stock of the situation before taking a final call. “There is still some time and if our assessment is fine, then they can play two matches at home,” a BCCI official said.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

