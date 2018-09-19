Home Sport Cricket

PCB Compensation Case: BCCI hires Dubai-based law firm, British lawyer for ICC hearing

Pakistan has claimed damages of approx Rs 447 crore for India not playing any bilateral cricket with them despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Published: 19th September 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day before India meet Pakistan on the cricket pitch, the BCCI geared for an off-the-field battle with the PCB by hiring a Dubai-based law firm and a British lawyer for next month's ICC hearing on the compensation claim filed by the Pakistan Board.

Pakistan has claimed damages of approx Rs 447 crore for India not playing any bilateral cricket with them despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which guarantees six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

The BCCI has asserted that the MoU is not binding on them and the PCB failed to honour some of the commitments made in the document.

The ICC hearing in the matter is scheduled from October 1 to 3.

"The BCCI has hired Dubai-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills along with British Lawyer QC Ian Mills to represent us at the Dispute Resolution Committee hearing. Since the case is happening in Dubai, we needed a Dubai-based law firm. Also, the ICC follows British law so, QC Ian Mills is on board. We will fight this case till finish," a senior BCCI official told PTI Tuesday.

The BCCI held a meeting with its legal team in Dubai which was attended by acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri.

"Look, the PCB has been fighting this case based on a one-page letter signed by erstwhile secretary Sanjay Patel which stated that we are ready to play six bilateral series in an eight-year cycle. Now there were a few terms and conditions applicable for the series to become a reality," the official said.

"That letter had a specific condition that BCCI will play bilateral series against Pakistan only if the PCB votes for the revenue sharing model and 'Big Three' Concept at the ICC Board meeting.

"However, the PCB voted against the plan which means they voted against India. So, our agreement was based on Pakistan's acceptance and it fell through. So where's the question of compensation," said the official.

The PCB is also irked that India didn't choose them as one of the six teams for the World Test Championship.

When queried, the official replied: "They voted for a four-year FTP cycle (bilateral series) from the existing eight-year cycle and we decided on our six opponents for the World Test Championship. I think it's a fair deal."

"Also, we have time and again maintained that any bilateral series with Pakistan is subject to approval from Government of India. We cannot move ahead if we don't get government nod," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju