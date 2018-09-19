Time Tripura got over mental & other blocks

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:Since their entry into the Ranji Trophy fold in 1985-86, Tripura have been perennial underachievers to say the least. To further prove that point, it took Tripura 87 matches to register their maiden first-class victory!

Their numbers do not make for a good read. In 165 first-class matches, the Northeast team has managed only eight wins, apart from 104 losses and 53 draws. In List A cricket, they have competed in 99 ties, with only 10 victories coming their way.

No player from the state has ever really lit up the domestic circuit, and most Tripura players who have been part of the East Zone squad have mainly been there due to the quota system.As the team embarks on another domestic season, members of the team explain what has gone wrong in their journey so far.

“I believe the results are mainly because of a mental block. Players need to feel that they are big-time men. In quite a few matches last year, we came close to getting a first-innings lead. But in clutch situations, the team failed to get over the line,” coach Rajib Dutta said after Tripura’s practice session at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Captain Udiyan Bose, part of the team for five years, feels lack of practice as well as absence of professionalism have led to their poor showings. “This is the first time in quite a while that we have had a proper pre-season with match practice. We trained and also played matches by dividing the squad into two. We even had a small camp in Bengaluru. Every year, by the time we manage to find our rhythm, the competition is over. I have seen players who after the day’s play sneak in sweets and fatty foods. That is not the standard we should set.”

The Tripura Cricket Association has also been in limbo for some time, a fact that has not helped their cause. They are currently under a Tripura High Court-appointed administrator (Justice AB Pal) and a new ad-hoc committee.

“There was not much impetus from the earlier regime; no motivation for players. Nobody was really invested in the team’s performance. Even selection was carried out haphazardly, with no regard to fitness,” team manager Rajesh Debbarma remarked.

Under the new management, things are looking up. Tripura have had a history of opting for outstation coaches. This year, both coaches are from the state. “Talented youngsters are there. The team is gelling well. We have three good outstation players as well. Our target is to take it one match at a time. If we win one, confidence will automatically increase. I expect our best domestic season till date,” Dutta asserted.

And there is added monetary incentive at the end of the rainbow. The TCA has told the players that good results will fetch bonuses. “It is great motivation. We all know the past. We need to learn from them but not think too much about it. In our meetings, we harp on the fact that we need to save our state’s reputation by playing good cricket. And it starts now.”

ayantan@newindianexpress.com