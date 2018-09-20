Home Sport Cricket

Tickets for India-West Indies Rajkot Test to be sold from September 22

West Indies will start their India tour from October 4 and are slated to play two Test matches, five ODIs and three T20 games.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:24 PM

Hyderabad and Rajkot will host two Test matches against the West Indies (File | AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Thursday shortlisted seven places for sale of tickets from September 22 for the India-West Indies Test match starting here October 4, a senior official said.

"The SCA has decided to start selling of tickets for first Test match to be played between India and West Indies here on October 4," a release quoted SCA media manager Himanshu Shah.

The release added that the association had already started online ticket sales from September 12.

"There are two corporate boxes which have a capacity of 15 persons each.

The rate for south pavilion corporate box rate is Rs 7,000 while the west stand corporate box rate is Rs 4,000," Shah said.

