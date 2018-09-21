Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar refuses to receive Doctorate of Literature from Jadavpur University

Five times world champion pugilist Mary Kom to be conferred with an honorary Doctorate in the 63rd Annual Convocation to be held on December 24, 2018.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File | PTI)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has refused to accept an honorary Doctorate of Literature that was to be conferred on him by Jadavpur University (JU).

However, Five times world champion pugilist Mary Kom to be conferred with an honorary Doctorate in the 63rd Annual Convocation to be held on December 24, 2018.

JU's pro-vice chancellor Dr Pradip Kumar Ghosh told reporters here that the former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar informed them that he doesn't accept an honour of this stature from any university, and had earlier turned down Oxford University as well.

Director of Tata Medical Centre and Haematologist Dr Mammen Chandy, Eminent Economist Kaushik Basu, Banker Chandrasekhar Ghosh will also receive the D.Lit.

