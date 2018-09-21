Shabash Nadeem! Eight doesn’t get bigger than this

Ayantan Chowdhury By

CHENNAI:10-4-10-8. Match figures for Shahbaz Nadeem in Jharkhand’s seven-wicket demolition of Team Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match at TI-Murugappa ground on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner broke a 21-year List A record set by Rahul Sanghvi in 1997-98 (8/15). Rajasthan were 32/0 when he came on to bowl the 10th over. Rajasthan folded for 76. His achievement also included a hat-trick spread across two overs. “It’s a great feeling. I was not aware of the record. My teammates told me after the game. The pitch was actually not that difficult to bat on, but there were rough patches that I tried to exploit and it all came good!” Nadeem told Express.

At one stage, it looked like he would scalp all 10 but young Anukul Roy, another left-arm tweaker, grabbed the remaining two. “I do not look to creating records. They do not interest me. I’m only looking to do my best and ensure my team wins. I actually gave Anukul advice on how to get them out.”The 29-year-old has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the domestic circuit. Having made first-class debut in 2004 at the tender age of 15, he has twice topped the annual wicket-taker’s list — in 2015-16 with 51 wickets and in 2016-17 with 56. “I believe it’s all down to experience. The experience of starting out young, playing so many matches, playing in a variety of conditions. I’m feeling good — fitness-wise and my rhythm is also coming back.”

The Bokaro-born player’s domestic showings got him into the India A side in 2013 and he has been a regular for the team since the last two years. The only thing missing from his CV is the elusive India cap. With R Ashwin and R Jadeja ahead of him in the pecking order and the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, it has got even tougher. He admits it is difficult sometimes but the fact that the national selectors are in touch with him keeps him going. “I know I’m playing just a rung below the senior team. I understand there are a variety of factors in play if you are to make it to the India team. There are top players playing in my position. I’m patient. They (selectors) told me I’m in the scheme of things. That has given me hope. I also went to Dubai as practice bowler ahead of the Asia Cup. That was encouraging.”

While the selectors have told him that they think he is suited to the longer format, the Delhi Daredevils player does not want to become format-specific. “You have to be ready to grab any chance. With three formats now, I want to be ready for all.”

Quite a few players have used the IPL as a stepping stone and made the India cut. But Nadeem has not been used as much as he would have liked. “Since I started dominating the domestic circuit, I have not played more than 6-7 matches. It’s a bit disappointing but I plan to improve. I’m ready to fight and achieve my goal.”

