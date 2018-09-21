Home Sport Cricket

Shahbaz Nadeem dreams of India cap 'destiny' after record bowl in domestic game

Nadeem surpassed the previous best effort in List-A bowling, that of his countryman and former Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8-15 in 1997.

Published: 21st September 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shahbaz Nadeem (File | PTI)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian spinner Shahbaz Nadeem said that he is now dreaming of playing for his country after breaking a two-decade old List-A bowling record with figures of 8-10 in a domestic game in Chennai.

Nadeem, 29, helped his state side Jharkhand register a big win over Rajasthan with his 10 overs of wily left-arm spin that included a hat-trick on Thursday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top domestic one-day competition.

"I consider this spell as another step towards achieving my ultimate dream of playing for India," Nadeem was quoted as saying by the Indian Express daily.

"Alone in my room I am always fighting for a place. What else do I need to do to play for India?" said Nadeem, also a regular with Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils.

"But then, that's when my father's words come to mind - 'if it's written in your destiny, then you will play' for India. This despite him being more desperate than me for the dream to come true."

Nadeem surpassed the previous best effort of his countryman and former Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8-15 in 1997.

Sanghvi went on to play one Test and 10 one-day internationals for India.

Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 Twenty20 matches.

Former Sri Lanka left-arm paceman Chaminda Vaas holds the ODI bowling record, having taken 8-19 against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2001.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shahbaz Nadeem domestic cricket Indian cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro