Home Sport Cricket

Sorting out white-ball problems new goal for Vidarbha pacer Rajneesh Gurbani

In the last Ranji season, Vidarbha’s Rajneesh Gurbani was one of the breakout stars.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vidarbha bowler Rajnish Gurbani. |(File | PTI)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last Ranji season, Vidarbha’s Rajneesh Gurbani was one of the breakout stars. His exploits with the red ball earned him 39 wickets from six games including five five-wicket hauls. The right-arm medium pacer was the second-highest wicket-taker after Jalaj Saxena (44).

In the quarterfinal against Kerala, he bagged four wickets in as many overs. This was just the beginning. In the semifinal against Karnataka, he picked up 12 wickets, including a career-best 7/68 in the second innings. And he kept up that hot streak with a hat-trick in the final against Delhi to lead Vidarbha to their maiden title.

In the process, he became the only second bowler to bag a hat-trick in the Ranji final after Tamil Nadu’s B Kalyanasundaram. He also delivered in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, where he bagged nine wickets in two games for India Red including a 7/81 bowling figure against the India Green team.

“Before the start of the last Ranji season, I told myself ‘you have to do something so that people recognise you’. I did it. But it doesn’t end there. You have to keep performing. I’m working hard and trying to do that,” the 25-year-old said.

Despite doing well in the longer format, Gurbani didn’t have a good season with the white ball. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, he got only seven wickets in four matches and five in five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In the two games he has played in the Vijay Hazare so far, Gurbani has taken just one wicket. “I don’t believe I’m just good with the red ball. Yes, I’m more comfortable with it as I get more swing and it lasts throughout the day. And in the 90 overs, I get more time to use my variations and I get more help. But I love to play all three formats and I’m trying to do well in the limited-over formats as well,” he said. “Despite bowling well, getting no wickets frustrates me. But I’m being patient and I know if I continue to bowl well, wickets will come.”

After the aforementioned Ranji season, he made it to the India A side too. But his performance there was average. While another pacer in the India A setup, Mohammed Siraj, is racking up wickets, the Nagpur man has had a steep leaning curve.

“We both know we are in contention for a spot in the national team. Once VVS Laxman told me that the only competition I had was with myself. I had to do better than I did last day. So, I’m focussed on that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival