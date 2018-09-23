Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar injured, Indrajith to lead Tamil Nadu side

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu suffered a severe setback ahead of their third game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, against Rajasthan, to be played at TI Cycles on Sunday. Captain Vijay Shankar and fast bowler K Vignesh have picked up injuries and are unlikely to take part in the contest.

Not sure of the extent of the injuries, Tamil Nadu selectors took no chance and added V Yo Mahesh and J Kousik to the squad. They also decided that B Indrajith would be the captain if Vijay doesn’t recover on time. Wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan was named vice-captain.

Vijay injured his right thumb webbing while fielding against Gujarat on Thursday. Although he played against Services a day later with a bandaged finger, he looked uncomfortable while batting. Vignesh has reportedly aggravated a thigh injury.

When Express contacted Vijay, the player said he had not been ruled out. “I still have a 50-50 chance of playing on Sunday against Rajasthan. I have to wait and see how I am and I how I feel on the morning of the game,’’ said the all-rounder.

Talking about the seriousness of the injury or for how long he might be out, Vijay sounded unclear. “I don’t know myself. I will have to wait and see how it heals,’’ the 27-year-old said.

Tamil Nadu opened with a four-wicket defeat against Gujarat, but bounced back by getting the better of Services by 83 runs in their second outing.

Matches in Chennai today: At MAC: Bengal vs Tripura; At SRMC: Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir; At TI Cycles: Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan.