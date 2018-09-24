Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal says good to defeat Pakistan back to back

India dominated arch-rivals Pakistan once again and booked their place in the finals of the ongoing Asia Cup after it registered a nine-wicket victory.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal | AP

By ANI

DUBAI: After notching up a convincing nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup in their Super Four fixture at the Dubai International Stadium, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that defeating their arch-rivals back to back will boost the confidence of his side ahead of the finals.

"It is good to defeat Pakistan back to back. This will boost our confidence for the finals. Once we are in the stadium there is no pressure. The audience is very excited about India vs Pakistan match," Chahal said while addressing a press conference here.

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shikhar Dhawan stitched together an impressive 210-run partnership at the top as their side notched up a convincing win over Pakistan with 63 balls to spare.

The 210-run partnership between the two was the best opening stand by India against Pakistan. It was also India's biggest win in terms of wickets against Pakistan in One-Day Internationals.

Chasing a target of 238 runs, both Sharma (111) and Dhawan (114) notched up a century each to impose their dominance over Pakistan from the onset of the innings.

Sharma scored his 19th ODI ton off 106 balls while Dhawan smashed his 15th century off 95 balls. Dhawan's brilliant innings ended on 114 off 100 balls, while Sharma remained unbeaten on 111 off 119 balls.

When Sharma reached 94, he became the ninth Indian batsman to score 7000 runs in ODIs.

Dhawan, who produced an impressive performance with the bat, was adjudged Man of the Match.

The Men in Blue had earlier clinched an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their Group A match. (ANI)

