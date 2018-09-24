Birth-certificate issue rules Pondy player out

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has decided against fielding Team Puducherry opener AS Govindaraajan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after confusion arose over the birth certificate and address proof provided by the player. On Sunday, Express had reported how the player in question had given contradicting proof.

A birth certificate issued by the Chennai Corporation had listed Chennai as his city of birth while the Aadhar card said he lives in Karaikal. Taking note of this report, Cricket Association of Pondicherry, the body that runs the game in the Union Territory, has asked clarification from the player. The CAP has also written to BCCI that the team will not field Govindaraajan until the player submits further proof that he was born within Puducherry jurisdiction.

“We went by the birth certificate which the player presented at the time of trials. We found him fully eligible which is why we considered him for selection. Only on Sunday, through a media report, did we come to know that the concerned player has another certificate. We usually go by the player’s word and the authenticity of the documents submitted. We don’t have any detective agency to cross-check these documents. Any player who gives fake certificates will be punished,” a CAP official told Express. On Sunday, soon after the CAP held a meeting and sought a response from the player, Govindaraajan maintained he was born in Karaikal and not in Chennai.

The issue was brought to light by a local Puducherry player, who wrote to BCCI attaching the birth certificate that Govindaraajan submitted to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association which says he was born in Saroja Nursing Home in Saidapet. In a letter to BCCI general manager of cricket operations, seen by Express, Govindaraajan writes: “I was born in Karaikal, 16, Yadhaval Street, Poovam, Pondicherry on 31/10/94. The birth certificate issued by the Government of Pondicherry... is enclosed (sic).” Referring to the electoral id, which too said he is living in Chennai, he writes, “I’m doing my studies in Chennai and hence hold a Chennai voter ID.” venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

Eligible for next season

Meanwhile, the CAP revealed the BCCI had cleared all the eight players, who were earlier withdrawn from Team Puducherry, and are all eligible to play next season.