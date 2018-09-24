Former BCCI chief BN Dutt no more

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President BN Dutt died at his south Kolkata residence on Monday following respiratory ailments, family sources said.

Dutt, 92, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The veteran cricket administrator was in and out of hospital in the recent past when his condition deteriorated due to a lung infection.

Dutt was BCCI President from 1988 to 1990. He also served as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal from 1986 to 1991.

He also presided over the Indian Football Association.

Condoling his death, CAB President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly described Dutt as a 'master administrator'.

"It is a massive loss. It is a void very hard to be filled," Ganguly said.