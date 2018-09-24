Home Sport Cricket

Former BCCI chief BN Dutt no more

Dutt was BCCI President from 1988 to 1990. He also served as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal from 1986 to 1991.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President BN Dutt died at his south Kolkata residence on Monday following respiratory ailments, family sources said.

Dutt, 92, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The veteran cricket administrator was in and out of hospital in the recent past when his condition deteriorated due to a lung infection.

Dutt was BCCI President from 1988 to 1990. He also served as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal from 1986 to 1991.

He also presided over the Indian Football Association.

Condoling his death, CAB President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly described Dutt as a 'master administrator'.

"It is a massive loss. It is a void very hard to be filled," Ganguly said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BN Dutt Former BCCI chief dead BCCI BBCI chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival