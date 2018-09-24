India vs Pakistan: Captain Rohit Sharma lauds bowling unit for consistency 

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for his bowling unit, which has consistently kept opposition teams on tight leash ensuring the side's smooth passage into the Asia Cup final.

India have assured themselves a spot in the summit clash after winning two Super Four Games against Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively.

The Indian bowlers have restricted Pakistan to 162 and 237 in two games while bowling out Bangladesh for 173.

"The entire bowling unit stuck to their task and hats off to them. Repeated performances are challenging in these conditions and I don't want to take any credit away from bowlers," said Rohit, who was involved in a double hundred partnership with Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit mentioned Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional bowling in the ongoing tournament.

"I think he's (Bumrah) matured as a bowler now, played great amount of cricket and he understands his bowling.

I think that's very very important for any individual; Bumrah understands what fields he needs to set and knows how to keep it tight. Bhuvi also did the same," the skipper said.

Rohit was also happy that the strategy of playing four spinners, including part-timer Kedar Jadhav, has clicked so far with Ravindra Jadeja's comeback adding a new dimension.

"When Hardik got injured, the challenge was to field four spinners and we thought about a few combinations (3 seamers, 4 spinners) and in these conditions it is important to take the pace and not give much pace.

For Jadeja, to come out and perform like that is amazing."

