Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat; MS Dhoni to lead India

By Online Desk

DUBAI: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat in their Super Four Asia Cup match against India here Tuesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

India are going in with five changes with the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and bowlers Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Chahal rested for the match. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Siddharth Kaul.

For Afghanistan, Samiullah and Ihsanullah are not playing. Najibullah and Javed Ahmadi come in.

Team: India: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman