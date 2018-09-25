Home Sport Cricket

Goods for Services: Scouts and officers keep show running

Much like their home ground — Palam A Stadium is quite far from the heart of New Delhi — Services’ presence in domestic cricket has been peripheral.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Much like their home ground — Palam A Stadium is quite far from the heart of New Delhi — Services’ presence in domestic cricket has been peripheral. They tend to punch above their weight every now and then, like they did during their five-wicket Vijay Hazare Trophy win against Haryana on Monday. But, cricket for the players of a side that isn’t under BCCI’s purview — Services is run by the Services Sports Control Board — isn’t just about what transpires on the field.

Services opener Gahlaut Rahul
Singh

“Being with us is more of a way of life,” said coach Raju Singh. “There’s a lot of things on offer: professional opportunities, financial stability, and an improved lifestyle.”

Those aren’t words of exaggeration, going by what’s on offer. There’s a non-officer military rank in the army, navy or air force and a salary starting from Rs 30,000. That, a fitness-focussed lifestyle and freedom to concentrate on cricket. “Our job is to ensure that the men we’ve selected do their best. We haven’t tasted that much success, but keeping the process going is key for laying a better foundation.”

The selection bit that Raju refers too also ties in with his remark on opportunities, if light is shed on how his team’s feeder system works. Gahlaut Rahul Singh’s transition from Hyderabad to Services does that perfectly.

Hailing from Kolkata and owing to his father’s posting in Secunderabad, Rahul began his professional journey in Hyderabad. Coaching from Vijay Paul (who’s also mentored Ambati Rayudu), List A stints in 2013 and 2014, and the state’s U-19 captaincy later, he became an U-23 standby.

That’s when Brijesh Nair happened. The then Indian Army coach asked him to apply under sports quota. A havildar rank and good performances in the Inter-Services tournament later, Rahul was in. A breakthrough debut Ranji Trophy season happened in 2016-17 (945 runs at 72.69, fifth-highest overall). That snowballed into an India A warm-up-clash opportunity against Australia in 2017. “It was quite the experience, watching (David) Warner and (Steven) Smith in action,” reminisced the 23-year-old southpaw.

“That’s what we do. We keep a check on promising talent in other states who fail to progress, and we offer them employment and the opportunity to turn out against the best,” observed Raju.

Rahul isn’t the only one who has such a story. Arun Bamal (Haryana), Amit Pachhara (UP), Nitin Tanwar (Delhi), Shamsher Yadav (Haryana) and Hardik Sethi (Rajasthan) have all followed a similar path. Much like their team’s batting mainstay, these youngsters too might end up getting a taste of the national level some day.
rahulravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palam A Stadium Vijay Hazare Trophy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?