Patient and positive, Yadav’s fight mantra in journey after injury

Ever since India was hammered by Australia in the first Test in Pune in February 2017, the off-spinner has suffered a spate of serious injuries.

Published: 25th September 2018

By Ayantan Chowdhury
CHENNAI: The last two years have not been kind on Jayant Yadav. Ever since India was hammered by Australia in the first Test in Pune in February 2017, the off-spinner has suffered a spate of serious injuries. Working hard on trying to reclaim his spot in the national team, the 28-year-old was looking forward to the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy when disaster struck. A stress fracture of the index finger for a finger spinner is bad news. A result of how he gripped the ball, it kept him out of the entire Ranji campaign.

“Please don’t call it a freak injury. When my parents first heard the word freak, they thought I had gone mad! When I went to the doctor and physio, they said my injury was not documented before. I had to spend three months at the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation. It wasn’t easy. The only benefit from the injury was that I got a lot of time to think about myself. I realised the main thing is to try and find the positives in life. Otherwise, these things only bog you down,” Yadav told Express after Haryana’s five-wicket loss to Services in Chennai on Monday. Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, conceding 29 runs in nine overs and picking up the wicket of the opponent’s highest scorer, Nakul Verma for 95.

After the recovery, he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was also part of the Delhi Daredevils but he did not get a game. However, he was still picked for India A’s tour of England. He did not have the best of times (five wickets in three games at 73.60) but made his way into India B squad for the quadrangular series. Just when things were looking up, he suffered a side strain in his right side.

“Rahul bhai (Dravid) gave me the best piece of advice. He asked me to try and enjoy my game. The rest will follow. You cannot think of India cap all the time. You have to focus on what is in front of you. For me, it is playing well for Haryana and making sure we win. Once the team starts winning, my enjoyment will start coming back. As far as IPL is concerned, I got a chance to spend time at home and learn from international stars. Like I said, you have to find the positives.”

Can he grip the ball like he used to? “It’s coming back. I’m feeling fit. The process of returning to peak form has started. I’m sure things will get back on track soon enough.”
