Red Bull Campus Cricket: MMCC Pune beat University of Karachi by six wickets

By PTI

COLOMBO: India's Marathwada Mitramandal's College of Commerce defeated University of Karachi from Pakistan by six wickets in the rain-curtailed match on Day 3 of the Red Bull Campus Cricket World finals here Tuesday.

Having lost the toss and put in to bat first, University of Karachi were restricted to 109/6 in nine overs.

MMCC Pune chased down the total in 8.4 overs in a nail-biting finish courtesy a match-winning knock by Yash Nahar.

Nahar scored 42 off 19 balls, which included two boundaries and three maximums.

The match was played for 9 overs each side due to wet outfields.

Divyang Hingekar from MMCC Pune was adjudged man of the match for picking up two wickets.

Red Bull Campus Cricket is the only global T20 cricket tournament for university cricket teams, serving as an international platform for young and budding cricketers to showcase their talent and hone their skills.

The tournament is now in its seventh year.