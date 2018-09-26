Home Sport Cricket

Tie against India as good as a victory: Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan

India and Afghanistan played out a thrilling tie on Tuesday night after Mohammad Shahzad led his team to 252 for eight with a sensational hundred.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's captain Asghar Afghan, second right, celebrates the dismissal of India's last wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Afghanistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Tying a match with a team like India was equivalent to a memorable victory, Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has said.

India and Afghanistan played out a thrilling tie on Tuesday night after Mohammad Shahzad led his team to 252 for eight with a sensational hundred.

"When you tie a match with a side like India, it's just like a win. India have chased easily in the last two games but we made it tough for them. Such tough games are good for the fans as well," said Afghan after the nail-biting finish of the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan came into the game, having lost two close games against Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier in Super Four.

They had comprehensively beaten Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage, reaffirming their rapid rise in international cricket.

"I was sure we'll play in the final. I knew the conditions in Dubai were suitable for us, because the amount of cricket we've played here. For us the hard luck was all our matches were in Abu Dhabi."

"If it was on this track, I can tell with confirmation that Afghanistan would've been in the final. Hamare saath thodi bewafayi hui hai (This was unfair to us)," said the skipper referring to the controversial scheduling of the event.

Afghan praised Shahzad besides talking about the improvement in batting which has been considered the team's weakest link.

"Definitely, we have improved in our batting. Previously this was our weak area and we're working on it regularly. In the Asia Cup it was okay but when we're going to a mega event like the World Cup, there is still lots to improve because conditions in Asia and Europe are different," he said.

On Shahzad, he said: "Shahzad played really well and played very positive cricket. Their opening partnership was good and our spinners did an equally good job. Every time we have asked him, Shahzad has done the job for us. He played well in the last game too but today he was the real Shahzad."

He also gave due credit to coach Phil Simmons. "When Phil came in, he had played a lot of games against us (as Ireland coach), so he showed us our level. As a team, we didn't aim high, but Phil raised the bar. In my opinion, all our performances with Phil have been brilliant and we've learnt a lot. We've learnt a lot from other coaches too, but we've learnt a lot more from Phil," Afghan added.

Simmons, on his part, said the heavy defeat against India in the inaugural Test in June made the players reflect on where they had reached at the international level.

"The first sign of change in attitude came after our inaugural Test," Simmons said.

"When you saw them come out of the Test looking inward and what they needed to do to improve every game, you knew there were positives even in defeat."

"I'm just trying to make sure everything gets to the level of the bigger nations. We want to beat the bigger teams, that's how we improve. At the end of the day, winning is important to me. These guys are playing Tests, they know that once they cross the rope, every single time they have to perform. That's something that has to (be) worked on. That's something we've to be consistent with," said the former West Indies all-rounder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammad Shahzad Asghar Afghan Asia Cup India vs Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours