Home Sport Cricket

After captaincy, Angelo Mathews loses Sri Lanka ODI spot

Mathews was earlier asked to step down from ODI captaincy after the Islanders crashed out of the Asia Cup following heavy defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Published: 27th September 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews (File | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Days after being stripped of the captaincy, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews was on Wednesday dropped from the One-day International squad for the upcoming home series against England, with the selectors raising doubts about his fitness.

Mathews was earlier asked to step down from ODI captaincy after the Islanders crashed out of the Asia Cup following heavy defeats to Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

READ | I'm a 'scapegoat' says sacked Sri Lanka cricket captain Angelo Mathews

Despite being among the top ODI run-getters in the last 12 months with 468 runs from 11 matches, Mathews was shown the door in the 50-over format with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) bringing back Dinesh Chandimal as leader of the side.

According to an International Cricket Council (ICC) report, Mathews however, has been retained in the 16-man Test squad, which also includes Kaushal Silva, who last played a Test in October 2016, and Malinda Pushpakumara, who has played only two Tests till date. 

Lahiru Kumara has been included but his participation is subject to fitness.

Among other changes, batsman Kusal Mendis and Shehan Jayasuriya were left out while Sadeera Samarawickrama was recalled.

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep was also brought back with Suranga Lakmal left out. 

In the spin department, Dilruwan Perera was dropped to make way for Lakshan Sandakan.

READ | Dinesh Chandimal to lead all Sri Lanka sides after Asia Cup flop

Ajantha Mendis and Lakmal were named as standbys alongside Shehan Madushanka, Dimuth Karunaratne and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Sri Lanka's five-match ODI series against the Englishmen will start October 10, while the three-Test rubber will be played from November 6.

ODI squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera

Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Lakshan Sandakan, Niroshan Dickwella (wk).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka cricket Sri Lanka vs England Dinesh Chandimal Sri Lanka cricket team captain Sri Lanka captain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours