Home Sport Cricket

Ramesh Powar hails India Women's positive brand of cricket

India posted scores of 150-plus when batting first, and chased down targets of 132 and 135 with five wickets and seven wickets in hand.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Powar

Newly appointed head coach of the women's national team Ramesh Powar (File | PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Ramesh Powar, the India Women coach, has said the team's 4-0 sweep of the Twenty20 International series in Sri Lanka has helped them understand the brand of cricket they want to play going into the ICC Women's World T20 2018.

India posted scores of 150-plus when batting first, and chased down targets of 132 and 135 with five wickets and seven wickets in hand.

And this despite their star batters Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and, until the last game, captain Harmanpreet Kaur not making contributions of note, an ICC report on Thursday said.

"They have started to think more about positive cricket rather than just competing, about dominance rather than just competing," Powar, the former India spinner, told in an interview with sports channel.

"The message was loud and clear: it was always about getting runs at a brisk pace from every batsman. No one can have that allowance to get settled for one or two overs. You have to go after the bowling."

For the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean, which starts on November 9, India are in the same group as New Zealand and Australia â two teams with a reputation for going big with fearless cricket right from ball one.

Powar, who was on his first international assignment with the team, was happy to see India develop a similar approach.

He urged them to keep at it irrespective of how the pitch plays or if they were coming back from losing a game.

"I was little disappointed with the second and third ODI (Sri Lanka won the third as India won the series 2-1). The approach was not there," he said.

"It doesn't look nice from the outside. It's not about winning or losing all the time, it's about the brand of cricket that India Women play," Powar said.

"I'm happy if they get out in 15th or 16th over. I was not complaining at all when they got out in 17.4 overs in the fifth T20I.

We can't be thinking, 'We have to look good, so we should bat for 20 overs'. That doesn't make sense if you bat dot balls," he said.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who only made her debut earlier this year, was the stand-out batter for India, while wicket-keeper batter Taniya Bhatia, all-rounder Anuja Patil, pace bowler Arundhati Reddy and spinners Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav too played crucial roles.

Powar said it was about backing talent, and the same went for established players such as Mandhana, despite a poor run."I'll always back Smriti," he added.

"She is a proven player.She will head home, work on her game and come back strong again." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Powar India Women coach Smriti Mandhana Mithali Raj Harmanpreet Kaur not making contributions of note an ICC report on Thursday said.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours