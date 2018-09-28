Home Sport Cricket

Former Saurashtra Ranji player Rajendra Shah dead

Former Ranji Trophy player Rajendra Shah died after a brief illness, family sources said Friday. He was 68.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAJKOT: Former Ranji Trophy player Rajendra Shah died after a brief illness, family sources said Friday. He was 68.

Shah, who played for Saurashtra in the premier domestic cricket tournament, had settled in Ahmedabad.

"He had been suffering from fever since the last two days. He was given dengue treatment. However, his health condition deteriorated last night," said his son Nimit Shah.

"Shah was rushed to a private hospital (in Ahmedabad), where he died," he said.

A left-arm leg-spinner and useful middle-order batsman, Shah had played five Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra.

"He represented Saurashtra between 1971-72 and 197576). He was also a selector of Saurashtra's junior team," the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said in a press release here.

The association condoled the death of the former cricketer and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family.

"Everyone at the SCA is deeply saddened and shocked on sad and untimely demise of yesteryear cricketer Shri Rajendrabhai Shah," the release said.

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah described Shah as a warm-hearted person.

"His love and affection for cricket had been remarkable. His ever joyful and friendly nature will be remembered forever," Niranjan Shah was quoted as saying in the release.

"It's a very painful loss. He was a dear friend and a very warm-hearted person," Niranjan Shah added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajendra Shah Saurashtra Ranji player

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai