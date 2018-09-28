Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan drop Mohammad Amir for Australia Test

While left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has got a nod in the team, Mohammad Rizwan has also been included in the squad as a reserve wicketkeeper.

Published: 28th September 2018

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan have dropped fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the recently-announced 17-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Australia starting October 7.

Reflecting on the selections, national selection committee head Inzamamul Haq said that the players were chosen keeping in mind the conditions of United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the series is scheduled to be held.

"The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE. Mohammad Amir has been dropped from the side while Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza have been picked," the Express Tribune quoted Haq, as saying.

"Three spinners, Shahdab Khan, Yasir Shah, and Bilal Asif, have been kept in the squad keeping in view the UAE wickets. Furthermore, Mohammad Rizwan makes a comeback in the Test squad [as reserve wicketkeeper]," he added.

The full Pakistan squad for the Test series is as follows:

Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz ahmed (Captain-WK), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan. (ANI)

