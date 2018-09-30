Australia vs New Zealand women's cricket match attracts record TV audience

By UNI

SYDNEY: An overall audience of 2.905 million Australian viewers tuned in as Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets here on Saturday.

The first of three Twenty20 Internationals between the neighbours was the first international cricket match broadcast by Channel Seven since they won the telecast rights in April, and it was a hit with the Australian public.

A peak audience of 1.298 million tuned in to watch the game, a record for women's cricket in Australia, while it enjoyed an average of 888,000 viewers, according to numbers released by the broadcasters.

Across the course of the match, the feed was viewed by a total of 2.905 million viewers, including 2.074 million from the metro areas, an ICC report on Sunday said.

The match itself was an exciting affair as Australia chased down a healthy target of 163 with six wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Three half-centuries were recorded in the match: New Zealand's Katey Martin hit 56 not out, while Australia's Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes scored 56 not out and 69 not out respectively.

After New Zealand had posted 162/5, Australia were in a spot of bother at 45/4 with Leigh Kasperek and Sophie Devine taking two early wickets apiece, but Lanning and Haynes joined hands for an unbeaten 119-run stand to win the game comfortably.

The next T20I will be played in Brisbane on October 1, while the final game is scheduled for October 5 in Canberra.