Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan ruled out for at least three months

Shakib has to wait around three weeks more to undergo surgery on the finger because of an infection caused by the accumulation of pus, which has reportedly spread to his left wrist.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By UNI

DUBAI: Shakib Al Hasan, who couldn't feature in the semi-final and final of the Asia Cup 2018 due to an injury to his left little finger, will miss out on at least three months of action due to delay in surgery.

The 31-year-old Bangladesh player, who is No.1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders, has to wait around three weeks more to undergo surgery on the finger because of an infection caused by the accumulation of pus, which has reportedly spread to his left wrist.

"The moment I arrived in the hospital, the doctors told me that I have to get the pus out as soon as possible. Any delay would put me in great danger as the infection spread till my wrist," Shakib was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo.

"If I had waited another few days, my wrist would have become disabled. I feel better after they took out the pus, but the problem is until the infection isn't gone, there isn't going to be a surgery on my injured finger. It will take another two-three weeks to fix. After surgery I will need eight weeks, which means I am out for three months", he added.

Shakib picked up the injury in January 2018 during the final of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, he was in doubt for the Asia Cup, but played on before opting out in the latter stages as Bangladesh lost the final on the last ball to India.

"I have been in this state for the last 14-15 days. The doctor immediately understood what had happened, but our physio couldn't find out," Shakib explained.

"The BCB president [Nazmul Hassan] asked if i could play the Asia Cup or i could go for the surgery. He told me to take the decision. When I asked the physio about what damage it may have, he told me it won't be that dangerous. Then I decided that since the Asia Cup is important for us, i will play four-five matches with the pain."

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe in October-November and the Windies in November-December, and Shakib is likely to be out for the two series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan bangladesh cricket Asia Cup 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead