Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar hails India's Asia Cup triumph

India, led by Rohit Sharma, had pipped Bangladesh by three wickets off the last ball in the thrilling final to lift the title.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday hailed Indian team's Asia Cup triumph in the UAE, saying it was a complete team effort.

"I did not see all the matches. Whenever I see, I feel happy for the way we (Indian team) are performing", Tendulkar told reporters here.

"I will give the credit to the whole team. Individuals come and perform well, some players play the series well, some players cannot perform as desired but eventually I'll say that I feel happy after seeing the team effort," Tendulkar said.

The cricket legend was speaking after flagging off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon from the Jio Gardens in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex.

He was asked about the recent triumph by India in the Asia Cup, where regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, pipped Bangladesh by three wickets off the last ball in the thrilling final to lift the title.

"I would like to congratulate everyone. Eventually what you want is a good team effort and that the team has performed well," said Tendulkar.

He also batted for a healthy India and advised everyone to stay fit.

"The bigger picture what we are looking at is the good health of India, getting used to living a healthy lifestyle, looking after your health and staying fit."

"I was brought up by my grandmother who used to say that your health is your real wealth and the same message I would like to give to the entire nation. Look after your health and stay fit," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Asia Cup 2018 Rohit Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead