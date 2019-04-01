Home Sport Cricket

Australia whitewash Pakistan 5-0 despite Haris hundred

Sohail scored a 129-ball 130 for his second ODI hundred but Pakistan still fell short by 20 runs.

Published: 01st April 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

DUBAI: World champions Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a clinical 20-run win in the fifth and final one-day international despite a brilliant hundred from Haris Sohail in Dubai on Sunday.

Sohail scored a 129-ball 130 for his second one-day international hundred but failed to take Pakistan past Australia's imposing 327-7, finishing at 307-7 in 50 overs.

Australia's total was built around Usman Khawaja's 98 and a fiery 33-ball 70 by Glenn Maxwell coupled with Shaun Marsh's 61 and skipper Aaron Finch's 53 in a dominating batting show.  

The series win gives Australia an eighth straight one-day victory following their 3-2 series win in India after losing the first two matches.

It gives them a sixth successive series win over Pakistan since losing in 2002 (in Australia) and fourth whitewash over their opponents -- 1998 (3-0 in Pakistan), 2010 (5-0 in Australia) and in 2014 (3-0 in United Arab Emirates).

Australia's resurgence -- after winning just three of their 18 matches between January 2018 to the first two matches in India earlier this month -- could not have been more perfectly timed as they defend their World Cup title in England in two months.

Sohail, who hit 11 boundaries and three sixes, had set up the chase during a second-wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood (50 off 54 balls) and another 102 with Umar Akmal (44-ball 43) before Australia hit back with two wickets in the space of one run.

Umar holed out to off-spinner Nathan Lyon and a run later Sohail's innings was ended by Kane Richardson.

Stand-in skipper, deputising for injured Shoaib Malik (captain for the series), hit a 340-ball 50 not out with six boundaries and a six but it proved futile. 

Pakistan had lost Abid Ali -- who made a debut hundred in the last game -- for nought in the first over.

Earlier, Khawaja and Maxwell made merry against Pakistan's bowling attack.

It was Maxwell's ten fours and three sixes that helped Australia to 107 runs in the last ten overs. He was finally bowled by paceman Junaid Khan who finished with three wickets for 63.

Khawaja, who hit ten boundaries in his 111-ball innings, set the platform with a solid 134-run opening stand with Finch for the pair's second hundred run stand in the series.

Finch was finally bowled by pacer Usman Shinwari, finishing with 451 runs in the series, only 27 short of George Bailey's record in a bilateral series he made against India in 2013.

Khawaja, who made his first two ODI career hundreds in India earlier this month, was all set for his third but fell to a miscued drive off Shinwari, who finished with 4-49.

Khawaja added 80 for the second wicket with Marsh who hit five fours and a six in his 68-ball knock. 

Australia won the first two matches in Sharjah by identical margins of eight wickets before winning the third in Abu Dhabi by 80 runs and fourth in Dubai by six runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia cricket Pakistan cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp