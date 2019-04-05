Home Sport Cricket

Plea seeking action against BCCI dismissed

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said  that the Supreme Court is monitoring the activities of BCCI by constituting a special panel.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to initiate legal action against  BCCI, allegedly for representing India in cricket matches at international level without proper official approval from government, has been dismissed by the Madras High Court.

The present PIL petition is attempting to start a parallel enquiry by the Madras High Court. This is against judicial propriety and discipline, the bench said and dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from one Geetha Rani, on Thursday.

BCCI

