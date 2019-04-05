Plea seeking action against BCCI dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition praying for a directive to the authorities concerned to initiate legal action against BCCI, allegedly for representing India in cricket matches at international level without proper official approval from government, has been dismissed by the Madras High Court.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said that the Supreme Court is monitoring the activities of BCCI by constituting a special panel. This fact is in common knowledge and has been appearing in the news, regularly.

The present PIL petition is attempting to start a parallel enquiry by the Madras High Court. This is against judicial propriety and discipline, the bench said and dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from one Geetha Rani, on Thursday.